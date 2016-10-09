Wike: DSS’ Lies, Blackmail will not Lessen Thier Crime against the Judiciary

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated the Department of State Services (DSS ) for resorting to deliberate misinformation and concocted stories to justify their unconstitutional assault on the nation’s judiciary.

He stressed that the DSS lacks the constitutional powers to be involved in the legal process to discipline a serving judicial official, pointing out that there is a legal process that must be followed.

Addressing the people of Rivers State on Saturday night during a special dinner for the management and players of Rivers United at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said the blackmail of the DSS would not lessen the crime they have committed against the Nigerian State by assaulting the judiciary.

He noted that nobody was deceived by the “concocted” figures being circulated by the DSS.

He said: “Their blackmail stories will not move me. They will concoct all kinds of stories to justify this undemocratic illegality perpetrated against the judiciary.

“It is really unfortunate that DSS would concoct a false defence that $2 million USD (that is N900 million) was found in the house of the judge. It is unfortunate that the DSS is coming up with flimsy excuses.”