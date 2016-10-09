Rights Groups Back DSS over Arrest of Judges, Say Corrupt Judges Worse than Kidnappers

‎Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the weekend’s arrest of some judges, though in a Gestapo fashion, human rights groups, Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Initiative – Make a Difference (MAD) and‎ Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI) ‎have declared support for the Department of State Security (DSS) for the arrest of some judges for their alleged involvement in corruption and sundry acts.

‎The groups, in separate statements issued Sunday in Abuja, said that the alleged involvement of the judges in corruption violates their Code of Conduct, stressing that no judge, irrespective of ranking, should be spared.

However, the Executive Director of MAD, Lemmy Ughegbe‎, condemned outrightly the decision of DSS to invade the judges’ residence at midnight in Gestapo fashion to arrest them, saying that such operation under the shadow of darkness seemed sinister, discourteous and crude.