Results, Unmarked Exams Scripts, Others Razed in Unijos Inferno

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Sebastain Maimako, has lamented the outbreak of fire in the permanent site of the university that razed the faculty of Management Sciences and the library complex housed in the same building, noting that books, results and several unmarked examination scripts were destroyed by the fire.

The fire outbreak, which occurred on Saturday night, could not be immediately controlled my men of the Fire Service, thereby leaving the structure in ruins.

Conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the burnt building on Sunday morning, the Vice Chancellor said “The first floor, which was completely razed, has the departments of Psychology, Political Sciences, Economics, and Accounting, including the office of dean of Management Sciences and Multi-National Library.”