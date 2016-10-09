PDP Slams Buhari, FG Over Arrest of Judges

Says Nigeria sliding into fascism

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the President Muhammadu-led administration of displaying total disregard for the rule of law by ordering arrests of some Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the Federal High Court last Saturday.

The party said that at the moment, Justices Ngwuta and Okoro of the Supreme Court and Justices Adeniyi and Pindiga have been abducted and detained while Justice Dimgba only escaped abduction because he was not at home at the time.

It also said that Justice Abdullahi’s abduction was prevented by the timely intervention of Governor Nyesom Wike, who insisted on the observance of the rule of law and the application of due process.

PDP which at present is the leading opposition party in the country said that through the attack on the Judiciary, President Buhari has shown that he has no desire to respect the pillars of our democracy.

It warned that Nigerians can no longer afford to stand aside and watch the Buhari Administration destroy the foundations of our democracy.