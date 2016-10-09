Ondo North Indigenes: No Democracy Dividends In Our Area

James Sowole in Akure

Indigenes of the four local government areas in Akoko that make up the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State at the weekend lamented that all their aspirations to enjoy dividends of democracy have not been met over the years despite their vibrancy in partisan politics.

The indigenes, under the aegis of Akoko Development Group (ADG), expressed their concern in a communique issued at the end of their third quarterly meeting and signed by Dr Kingsley Shaba and Mr Fola Amure, the president and publicity secretary of the group respectively.

The group lamented that the entire Akoko was totally bereft of any government presence as all infrastructure such as water supply, roads, electricity, health institutions, schools and others are all grounded and in a state of disrepair.

According to the group, all towns and villages in Akoko had been without electricity supply.