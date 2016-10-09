Olojo: Ooni Starts 7 Days’ Seclusion, Unveils “Ade Are”

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

By Yinka Kolawole in , Osogbo.

 Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Sunday moved into Iledi, a place of seclusion where he is going to spend the next seven days as a result of Olojo Festival, .

The festival is a major annual event in Ile Ife, meant to celebrate the creation of universe and the week long event will climax with wearing of “Are” crown, a special crown worn once annually by Ooni and the symbolic walk from Ile Oodua, Ooni’s palace, to Oke Mogun.

THISDAY noted at the Ooni’s palace that the road leading to Ooni’s palace from Moore was closed to traffic as Oba Ogunwusi moved into Iledi, his first port of call when he started the rites for installation as Ooni last year November.

Speaking on  what the royal father will be doing during his seclusion, spokesperson for Ooni’s palace, Moses Olafare, said that he is celebrating his first Olojo as Ooni and as such, he is leaving no stone unturned to make the festival a memorable one.

Olafare said the Ooni will, during the seclusion, pray for the country and her leadership at all levels.

