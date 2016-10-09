NCC: Broadband Penetration Now More than 20%

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

With 30 percent broadband penetration target by 2018, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has revealed that Nigeria has achieved more than 20 percent penetration as recently disclosed by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

While underscoring the resilience of the telecom sector, Danbatta said active total subscribers have surpassed 152 million, with Internet penetration of more than 97 million.

Speaking at the 2016 Abuja International Trade Fair, Danbatta said the penetration level signifies that the country is getting nearer its target of 30 percent by 2018 as set by the National Broadband Strategy Report.