Lagos Earmarks Criminal Spots, Brothels in Ikoyi, VI for Crackdown

Lists 12 major streets for massive clean-up

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Lagos State Government on Sunday disclosed that it had earmarked all known criminal spots and abandoned buildings that serve as brothels in Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island for clampdown.

The state government has equally identified 12 major streets which, it said, had been taken over by hawkers and street traders, as well as shanties and abandoned buildings in the areas for massive clean-up.

The Chairman of Lagos State Task Force on Clean-up of Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki, Mr Tunji Bello, said these in a statement issued by his Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Adekunle Adeshina, after Bello paid an unscheduled visit to the areas.

Bello, also the Secretary to the State Government, visited the blighted areas alongside the Sole Administrators of Iru-Victoria Island and Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Mrs. Aderemi Adebowale and Mr Felix Ona- Olawale, among others.

He listed 12 major streets for clean-up on Victoria Island to include Water Corporation Drive, Ahmadu Bello Way, Adetokunboh Ademola, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Ajose Adeogun, Ligali Ayorinde Street, and Ozumba Mbadiwe.