Kidnapped BUK Lecturer Regains Freedom

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The authorities of Bayero University, Kano have confirmed the release of its lecturer, Mr Saminu Aliyu-Kiri, who was kidnapped in Kaduna state on Thursday night.

The kidnapped lecturer who regained his freedom on Friday, has since reunited with his family in Kano.

Director, Public Affairs of Bayero University Kano , Mr Ahmed Shehu, confirmed the release of the abducted lecturer on Sunday to reporters .

Shehu said: “As I’m talking to you now, the lecturer has regained his freedom since on Friday and reunited with his family”.

The University spokesman who did not state whether or not ramson was paid before his release, said it was by the miracle of God that the lecturer regained his freedom.