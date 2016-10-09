DRC Pummel Libya 4-0

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) brushed aside Libya 4-0 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier which was played yesterday evening in Kinshasa. It took only six minutes for Dieumerci Mbokani to fire DRC into the lead with a left-footed finish with Yannick Bolasie grabbing an assist.

Jonathan Bolingi doubled DRC’s lead when he scored with a left-footed effort deep inside the Libyan box and the home side were leading 2-0 at half-time.

The Leopards of DRC continued their dominance in the second-half they went on to score twice against the Mediterranean Knights.

In the 56th minute, tricky midfielder Mpeko Issama set-up centre forward Mbokani who made it 3-0 to the Leopards with a decent finish. While Ndombe Mubele sealed DRC’s 4-0 victory when fired past a hapless Khaled Warfali in the Libya goal in the 69th minute.

Russia 2018 Qualifiers

DR Congo 4 – 0 Libya

Gabon 0 – 0 Morocco

Ivory Coast 3 – 1 Mali

Burkina Faso 1 – 1 South Africa

Senegal 2 – 0 Cape Verde

Germany 3 – 0 Czech Republic

Poland 3 – 2 Denmark

England 2 – 0 Malta

Scotland 1 – 1 Lithuania

Slovenia 1 – 0 Slovakia