Disaster Averted as Power Surge Guts Thisday Editor’s Home

As fire service saves the day

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Save for the prompt response of the Lagos State Fire Service, the Ikoyi residence of the THISDAY Editor/Divisional Director, Ijeoma Nwogwugwu, would have been razed by fire this Sunday.

The fire, which happened in the morning, was said to have gutted one of the bedrooms in her residence and would have spread to other parts of the house but for quick emergency response.

The fire team led by Adekale Enitan was said to have first contained the fire to the said room as they battled to extinguish the flames.

Recounting what happened, Nwogwugwu said the fire was caused by a power surge in one of the television sets and snowballed into flames.

She said upon calling the emergency response number of the Lagos State Fire Service, they had quickly mustered at her residence in record breaking three minutes.

The response team was said to have been deployed from the Lekki and Alausa fire stations and they successfully quenched the raging conflagration.