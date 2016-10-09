Despite Brexit, London Wants to Build the Largest Film Studio Facility

Vanessa Obioha

The city mayor Sadiq Khan made known his intention to build British capital’s largest film studio facility in Dagenham, a suburb of East London recently.

Despite the seemingly impact of Brexit on production space, Khan teamed up with Film London, the London Local Enterprise Panel and the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham to commission a feasibility study into creating the capital’s first new TV and film production studios in 25 years at Dagenham East. The process will be led by Film London in consultation with the film and television industries.

Pinewood Group and Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden are among the studio facilities in and around London that have remained busy since Brexit.

“From James Bond and Star Wars to Harry Potter and Bridget Jones’s Baby, London has a vibrant production history and some of the best studios in the world. To sustain and grow this success story, it is critical that the capital gets significantly more studio and production capacity to maximize the opportunities for filmmaking. London is open to the best creative and cultural minds and I am looking forward to exploring whether a new film studio in Dagenham could help the capital’s film industry thrive for years to come.” said Khan during a visit to Barking and Dagenham.

Considered the third busiest city for film production behind Los Angeles and New York, Film London argued that approximately three-quarters of the U.K.’s film industry is based in and around London, and last year the city generated £1 billion ($1.27 billion) in investment from international film production.

.”New studio space will help meet increasing demand and ensure many more multi-million-pound productions come to London, showing the world that, following the EU referendum, the capital remains open to business, talent and creativity,” Film London said.

The site under consideration is 17 acres large and located next to an industrial park. The area is well connected with the District Line subway and Crossrail services, allowing quick access to central London.

IN A DESPERATE MOVE, BILL COSBY’S LAWYERS REBRAND ARGUMENT

Since the scheduled June 5 trial for Bill Cosby who was accused of drugging and sexually molesting women, his lawyers have been on their toes looking for new argument to get the case dismissed. The recent move by the lawyers was made on Thursday where they filed a motion citing delay as a hindrance to a fair trial for their client.

According to them, the time frame which is over a decade now gives room for insufficient evidence as well as unverified claims by women who wants to dent the reputation of Cosby. Thus, denying Cosby of a fair trial.

They also repeated a former argument of the unjust reopening of the civil case which was formerly closed in 2005. The court had agreed that Cosby will no longer be prosecuted but in February, Judge Steven T. O’Neill ruled that prosecutors were not bound by the former district attorney’s decision, and reopened the case, calling for excerpts from Cosby’s testimony where he pleaded guilty to the sexual allegations..

Cosby’s lawyers questioned the credibility of Ms. Constand’s accusation since she waited for a year before she reported the case. “She had had over 20 communications and meetings with Mr. Cosby after the alleged incident and that this undermined the credibility of her claims.”

BLADE RUNNER SEQUEL TO OPEN OCTOBER 2017

The sequel to Warner Bros.’Blade Runner’ is currently under production. Titled ‘Blade Runner 2049’,the sequel will feature old and new characters like Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

The film is set several decades after the original film. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green while Ridley Scott who directed the original film is producing it. Other supporting cast of the sequel includes Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista and Barkhad Abdi.

Blade 2049 is slated for October 6, 2017.

ROLLING STONES NEW ALBUM GETS A RELEASE DATE

After a decade hiatus, The British band recently announced the arrival of their new album. Titled ‘Blue & Lonesome’ the 12-song record is a tribute to the blues artists who inspired the bandmates to pursue their dream. Some of the featured classics includ Little Walter, Magic Sam, Little Johnny Taylor, Willie Dixon and others.

Produced by the Stones’ longtime studio collaborator Don Was along with the Mick Jagger and Richards, the album was recorded in three days at British Grove Studios in West London, not too far from where the band got its start over 50 years ago. The album which is due on December 2 also features Eric Clapton.

BRUNO MARS RELEASES ALBUM FOUR YEARS LATER

24K Magic is the new album from the ‘Just the Way You Are’ crooner. He announced the new LP on his Instagram page with the release of the disco funk title track and music video. Mars last album ‘Unorthodox Jukebox’ was released in 2012. Since then, he has worked with the likes of Adele and featured in the award-winning 2015 Mark Ronson’s smash hit ‘Uptown Funk’.

In the video, Mars bragged about his wealth while surrounded by scantily clad women. He is seen arriving in a private jet with friends in Las Vegas. The album will be released on November 18 by Atlantic records.

JENNIFER LOPEZ UNITES WITH MARC ANTHONY

For her upcoming spanish album. Jennoifer lpopez is deplkoying the services of her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Marc’s company ‘Magnus Media and Sony Music Latin’ will produce the album as well as provide consulting and marketing services to break into the Hispanic market.

J.Lo released her first Spanish album Como Ama una Mujer’, which was co-produced by Marc, back in 2007. The album debuted at No. 10 on Billboard 200 and became the only fifth Spanish-language album to debut in the top 10 of the chart that year.

Both artistes expressed delight in working together. They collaborated two months ago at Marc’s concert at Radio City Music Hall.

The album is due in November.

AFTER PARIS ROBBERY, KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS PRODUCTION IS SUSPENDED

E! suspended the production reality show of the Kardashians following the Kim Kardashian West’ robbery in Paris recently. The show which is in its 12th season is slated to return on Oct. 23 the network cited Kim’s wellbeing as their top priority now.

Kim was robbed in the early hours of Monday in Paris when robbers dressed like police men broke into her hotel room and stole nearly $11 million worth of jewelry. The actress was badly shaken and since then has stayed off social media. Her trip to Dubai was rescheduled while Kanye, playing the role of a dutiful husband rescheduled several dates on his Saint Pablo tour to be with his wife.

AMY ADAMS ‎RETURNS FOR DISNEY’S ‘ENCHANTED’ SEQUEL

Amy Adams will be returning to the follow-up of Disney 2007 musical fantasy film enchanted. She and her co-star James Marsden are likely to reprise their roles.

The sequel called ‘Enchanted 2’ is set a decade after and finds Giselle questioning her happily ever after, accidentally triggering events that make everyone’s lives turn upside down in both the real world and in the animated kingdom of Andalasia.

Adam Shankman, who directed 2007’s musical comedy ‘Hairspray’, is in talks to helm the sequel.