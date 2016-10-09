APC Chieftain Berates Senate Over Probe on IDP Funds

By Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state , Alhaji Muhammadu Jibrilla, has condemned some comments on the floor of the Senate last week disparaging the management of projects under the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

Jibrilla, while speaking to journalists at the weekend in Abuja , said the remarks by some of the legislators on the matter were “misinformed and faulty”, and not based on empirical evidence but rather “formed by hasty attempt to rubbish some individuals”.

The former gubernatorial aspirant in Adamawa state under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) urged the Senate to rise above sentiments and resist attempts to use it to settle personal scores.

He said: “The whole motion on the Internally Displaced Persons and the PINE issue was on a wrong premise. Facts and figures were distorted and unfortunately dished out to the public. It is an issue that is bound to touch sensibilities and emotions, which was the target.

“However, the Senate did not scratch beyond the dummy it was sold, it would have discovered the truth. From my independent findings, I can say that there is no truth in the claim that there were bogus contracts or misplaced priorities.”