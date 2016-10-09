Apathy Mars Ogun LG Election as PDP, LP Call for Cancellation

Sheriff Balogun in Abeokuta

Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) yesterday conducted election into the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas where the exercise witnessed low turnout of voters in the three senatorial districts.

In Ayetoro, headquarters of Yewa North Local Government Council in Ogun West Senatorial district of the state officials of the OGSIEC arrived all the polling units early with election materials but voters were not available to cast their votes.

At Ayetoro ward 1, Mechanic junction polling unit, where the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, voted, the turn-out was relatively impressive. Same scenario was observed at the AUD 1 polling unit, Ayetoro ward 3 and other senatorial zone.

The state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, commended the State Independent Electoral Commission on the simultaneous accreditation and voting process adopted in the conduct of the election. The governor said this shortly after voting alongside his wife, Olufunso, at the Ajura Ward 4 Unit 3‎, in Obafemi Owode Local Government.

He noted that the system of accreditation and voting system was the best option, assuring that the council areas would bring development to the people.

Governor Amosun said “the council election is more important than the governorship election, because it is the closest government to the people. I feel great because we are not just voting today, but we are making history. I have said it that this election is more important than the ‎governorship election, not just because is the closest to the people, but because in the history of our state.

“We are about 40 years and a half now and this is the first time we would be having LCDA alongside our local governments so, we are making history. I am happy with the situation reports at my disposal and I want to assure our people that this will bring ‎development to the people”, he added.

Meanwhile, Chairmen of the state chapters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour party, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele and Mr. Abayomi Arabambi have respectively called for cancellation of the council polls conducted by state electoral body.‎

Ogundele said the cancellation had become necessary because the exercise was characterised by violence and irregularities, alleging that there were many reported cases of ballot box snatching as well as other logistic challenges across the state.

He also said one of the PDP supporters, identified as Goodluck who was trying to prevent ballot snatching was shot in the chest at one of the polling centres at Ilara Remo in Remo North council area. The Chairman said the victim was already receiving treatment at Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Remo Council area.

Ogundele also alleged that there were reports of sporadic shootings at Orile-Ilugun area in Odeda council area resulting from clashes between rival parties. He explained that OGSIEC also created additional polling centres particularly in strongholds of the APC without prior knowledge of opposition parties.

Arabambi also condemned and called for the cancellation of the polls, saying that the party had no confidence in the conduct of the polls,

He added that “the state electoral agency has de-listed our party and therefore denied us from participating in the polls”, noting that the party had already filed a suit against OGISIEC and would follow the case to a logical conclusion.