Anyaoku: Nigeria is Failing, Says Pseudo-federal Structure will Lead to Nowhere

‘Those nursing fears of disintegration are wrong’

Paul Obi in Abuja

As Nigeria continues to face daunting challenges in nationhood, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on Sunday warned that the country was failing, stating that its pseudo-federal structure will lead the country nowhere.

The former diplomat joined other Nigerians clamouring for restructuring of the country to true fiscal federalism, as opposed to the current quasi federal system where the federal government arm- twists states in the allocation and sharing of resources.

He argued that for Nigeria to attain development and stay united, restructuring was the only way to go.

Anyaoku, who noted that the country was fast failing contrary to the expectations of its founding fathers, admonished those with hardening position against restructuring to have a rethink.

He spoke in Abuja at the occasion of book launch titled, “Nigeria: The Forsaken Road to Nationhood and Development” by Amb. Humphrey Orjiakor.