Shina Peller Unveils New Act, AirBoy

Aquila Records, the music flagship of Nightlife tycoon and multiple business mogul, Shina Peller, has added another artiste to their lineup known as Airboy. Speculations had been rife about possible addition of a new artiste since the label celebrated its first anniversary.

The unveiling kicked off with a press conference and a more elaborate unveiling party at nightlife hub, Club Quilox. The evening was blessed with plethora of stars, who came out to show their support for Airboy. Celebrities like of Olisa Adibua, Tekno, Reekado Banks, Tilla Man, B Red, among many others; all had positive views of the newly signed Airboy.

The label CEO, Shina Peller stated, “we have been working with Airboy for about 8 months and we are impressed with his talent. We believe in him and we have the resources and the team to succeed with him.”

The label also houses ‘Skon Skon’ rapper, Baseone; ‘Eleniyan’ crooner, Que Peller and was home to Tilla Man, who recently parted ways with the label on a cordial note.

As part of the unveiling, Aquila records also release and premiered Airboys’ new hit and video, ‘Ayepo’, which has the vibe of a potential wave making hit.

It was produced by Aquila Records in-house producer, Phantom and mastered by award-winning Suka Sounds. ‘Ayepo’ have been regular on DJ playlist long before its release.