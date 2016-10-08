Rita Dominic Creates Digital Journal for Millions of Fans at TIFF

Nollywood star and actress, Rita Dominic was at the Toronto International Film Festival for screenings, and a media tour of the Nigerian movie ’76 in which she stars alongside Ramsey Nouah. The actress, with over three million social media fans, has explored a new form of engagement with her fans using the Facebook live option with which she sends regular video updates from her events and appearances.

Each of her videos reaches millions of people within 24 hours. Additionally, the actress has teamed up with popular website Bella Naija, where she sends exclusive updates and behind the scenes sneak peeks of all her activities at the festival.

“After meeting with Mark Zuckerberg and his team recently, I realised that there are so many ways to deepen the connection I have with the millions of people who follow me online and constantly show me love.

“It has been exciting sharing everything at TIFF from all the media tours to the movie premieres and red carpet events,” she said.

The actress has also been receiving rave reviews for her stellar performance in the movie ’76. According to a profile with Canada’s biggest newspaper, the Globe and Mail, Rita Dominic is “one of Nollywood’s queens, appearing in 157 films – including a staggering 37 movies in 2006 alone.” Now Toronto describes her character as ‘the pregnant rock’ in Ramsey Nouah’s corner while Hollywood News describes her performance alongside co-star Ramsey Nouah as “natural performers full of morality with commitment to their situation.” For Steven Mayne of Flick Feast, “Dominic does an excellent job at working her character up into lather without hyperbolic emoting.”

The Toronto Film Festival ended on the 18th of September; ’76 which stars Rita Dominic and Ramsey Nouah was first screened on September 11 to a sold-out audience.