Recession: NEPAD Boss Pledges to Re-align Mandate, Vision for Nigeria’s Development

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

With the country’s economy still in stormy waters, the newly appointed National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu, has pledged to realign the continental body’s vision and mandate for the growth and development of Nigeria.

Addressing management staff and the media at her inaugural meeting over the weekend in Abuja, the Imo State-born administrator said NEPAD’s road map for economic diversification with emphasis on agriculture and food security as one of its driving mission is a platform the country will tap from.

According to her, Nigeria occupies a place of preeminence in NEPAD configuration and must therefore tap from its pool of expertise, vision and resources to deliver good governance to its people, adding: “We must leverage on this mandate to better the lives of the masses.

“The new management will rebrand, rework and relaunch NEPAD Nigeria for greater meaning and efficiency in the lives of our people, we continuously upgrade our human capital for a complete reorientation in our behaviours and attitudes towards diverse virtues and vices of life.”