Proposed Dialogue With Niger Delta Has Not Broken Down – Kachikwu

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, on Saturday assured that the proposed dialogue with the Niger Delta stakeholders has not broken down.

He said the federal government is very much working to achieve a mutual understanding with Niger Delta stakeholders through an upcoming dialogue to bring lasting peace and sustainable development to the oil-rich region.

Kachikwu, who gave the assurance while speaking with journalists at Effurun, near Warri, debunked rumours that the anticipated dialogue between the two sides had failed.

The minister, who encouraged Nigerians not to despair in the face of the prevailing economic challenge facing the country, also assured that the federal government is doing all that is needed to end the current suffering through the implementation of sincere policies and programmes.