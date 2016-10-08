PEFTI Film Institute Inducted into LESA Hall of Honour

Pencils Film and Television Institute (PEFTI) was celebrated at the 2016 edition of the Lagos Entrepreneurship Students Awards (LESA), which took place at University of Lagos on September 15, as it was inducted into LESA’s esteemed Hall of Honour.

Several enterprising students in Lagos State got awards. Also inducted, were other selected institutions and persons, who have been very instrumental in developing the entrepreneurial drive of the youth; including Dr. Idiat Adebule, Deputy Governor of Lagos State; Hon. Kehinde Odeneye, Member, House of Representatives; and Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, Member, House of Representatives.

The Managing Director of PEFTI, Abiola Adenuga said: “Since we launched in 2004, we have trained over 6,000 young people from across Nigeria and other parts of Africa; and we are excited at the great things they have accomplished within and outside the entertainment industry.

This recognition by LESA means a lot to us, and we continue to play our role in strengthening the nation’s economy, by training future employers of labour.”

PEFTI, located at 5, Joy Avenue, Ajao Estate, off Airport Road, Lagos State, is a government-approved educational establishment, offering Accredited National Diplomas in Film-Production, Performing Arts and Music, as well as Professional training in Acting, Presentation, Still Photography, Cinematography, Directing, Choreography, Script-writing, Costume & Makeup, Music, Bead-making and Video Editing.