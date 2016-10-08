NAHCO Chairman, Suleiman Yahyah, Bows out

As Denis Hasdenteufel takes over

Kunle Aderinokun

Citing urgent need to attend to his failing health, the Chairman of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC (nahco aviance), Malam Suleiman Yahyah, has resigned from the board.

With the resignation of Yahyah, the Vice Chairman, Mr. Denis Hasdenteufel, would take over the leadership of the board in an acting capacity and will preside over all meetings of the board pending the approval of regulators and further announcements from stakeholders.

Yahyah, who was appointed a director of the company in November 2006 became the chairman in July 2012. Yahyah had in recent months come under mounting pressures from his family to step down to enable him undergo a proper medicare.

Credited with the strategic reorganisation of the company to its current modern status, Yahyah had been battling with an undisclosed health issue for a couple of years now.