Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wins Best Business Car Award

The E-Class has been announced as Best Business Car in the 2016 Telegraph Cars Awards which recognises the best new models on sale today.

Hundreds of cars were judged by the Telegraph’s expert Road Test Team who said “The new E-Class is a real tour de force, with one of the best interiors of any car at any price, plus low running costs from the new Mercedes-Benz 2.0-litre engine. Comfort over long journeys is outstanding”.

The new E-Class boasts a host of technical innovations enabling comfortable, safe and efficient driving of the very highest order. Ground breaking assistance systems make the E-Class the most intelligent business saloon.

Rob East, Head of Fleet, said: “We are delighted that E-Class continues to impress and has been recognised as Best Business Car by Telegraph Cars. This is now the tenth generation of the E-Class and it boasts the efficiency, style and technology that every business user demands today.”

The E-Class Saloon is available from £35,935 OTR for the E 220d SE and will be joined later this year by the E-Class Estate.