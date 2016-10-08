Meet Kasi, June 12 Girl is Set to Rock the World

As Nigerians lined up on that historic day, June 12, 1993, to vote for Moshood Abiola to become the President of Africa’s most populous nation, in what is regarded as the country’s freest and fairest election ever, a child of destiny was born.

That child of destiny has grown up with unmatched talent, never-say-die spirit and incomparable determination to conquer the world.

Very soon, Nigerians will be introduced to the world of KASI, the enchanting multi-talented June 12 girl who can write songs like no other, sing like no other, dance like no other, draw like no other, create fashion like no other and ride the power bike like no other!

A well-known music industry producer who famliar with the works of the ever-smiling KASI says, “KASI is a bomb waiting to explode and when she explodes, all the girls in the music industry must go back to the drawing board because KASI is set to rewrite the rules.” Speaking about KASI, Chief Tony Okoroji, Chairman of COSON and former President of PMAN, said, “I have spent a life time in the music industry. I have seen talents in different shapes and colours. I am not sure that I have met any talent so real and genuine like the June 12 girl.”

According to Okoroji, “KASI is absolute joy to work with. She is a natural and has inspired me in many ways. I can’t wait for Nigerians and the world to experience what I have seen in KASI.”

Chief Okoroji, who owns TOPS, a music production, publishing, distribution and events company, said that TOPS, which is ready to make a big statement soon with an outstanding group of young first class Nigerian talents, is putting everything- behind KASI. Okoroji said, “I am 100 per cent confident that KASI will rock the world and TOPS is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that theJune 12 girl, the first lady of TOPS, gets a roll out like no other.”