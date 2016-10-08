Judges’ Arrest: Catholic Church Warns against Truncating Onnoghen’s CJN Chances

Deplores FG, DSS

Paul Obi in Abuja

Following the public outcry that has characterised the Gestapo-style invasion of the homes of several judges across the country, including the likely Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, Caritas International of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) on Saturday warned against any twist that will truncate the chances of Onnoghen becoming the CJN.

The noctural invasion of judges’ houses was believed to have been led by the DSS and took place in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Gombe.

In Abuja, the residences of some Justices, including Onnoghen’s, were said to have been invaded by security operatives.

But speaking to journalists, Director of Caritas International, Rev. Fr Evaristus Bassey, said any untoward politicking concerning Onnoghen’s prospect of becoming the CJN will not be taken lightly by Nigerians.

Bassey said: “Maybe DSS is doing this to instill fear, as they have been talking of corrupt judges. It is good to mount a searchlight on the judiciary because a lot of rot goes on there, as we hear, but I think these allegations should be fully substantiated before such moves are made. All the evidence should be compiled before arrests,” he stated.

According to him, “For Justice Onnoghen, I think many Nigerians would be disappointed if there is any twist that would not make him the next Chief Justice.

“People might think it is orchestrated to achieve certain aims. But if the secret service has evidence, let it be substantiated,” Bassey stressed.