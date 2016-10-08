Establish More Cancer Centres, Abdusalami Tells FG

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

A former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar, wants the federal government to establish more cancer control and treatment centres in the country.

He said if more centres are established they will help in the drastic reduction of medical tourism abroad.

Abubakar made the call on Saturday during the official foundation stone-laying ceremony of Asi Ukpo Oncology Centre in Calabar.

He said the current nine cancer centres in the country were incapable of meeting the needed services required by the over 160 million Nigerians.

Abubakar said that cancer was fast-emerging as the leading cause of death worldwide.

He said this development has informed the need for the federal government to establish more centres across the country.

“The significance of this stone-laying ceremony means a lot to Nigeria and the world because with the design and equipment that will be fixed here, the clamour for medical tourism abroad will be reduced.

“I must commend the Chairman of the Oncology centre, retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Ukpo, for conceptualizing the idea to invest in healthcare.

“It is sad to know that even the nine cancer centres in the country are currently not operating in their optimal best. I am calling on the federal government to establish more cancer treatment centres across the country,” Abubakar said.