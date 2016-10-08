Delta Govt Reiterates Commitment to Teachers’ Welfare

*Sets up 56 pilot French teaching schools

*Scraps Government payment for SSC exams

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Government is resolutely committed to teachers’ welfare as well as provision of quality and effective education in the state, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, has said.

He disclosed this at an interactive session with the executive and members of All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, (ANCOPSS), Delta State Wing, held at Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba.

In company of the commissioner were the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) Dr. Patrick Akporuno, Third Member PPEB, Mrs. Ifeomah Agboma, Permanent Secretaries, Mr. David Onokpe and Mr. Coleman Agbegha, as well as PPEB Zonal Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Chief Inspectors of Education of the Ministry.

While stressing the sincerity of the present administration to ensure success in the education system, Ebie noted that Okowa administration has demonstrated sincere passion for revamping ailing school structures even as his zeal for technical and vocational education despite the pervading harsh economic climate in the state and the nation.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s zeal for technical and vocational education, for instance, could be attested to within and beyond the state, including the “human capital development of the professional teachers as government has been magnanimous in approving study leave with pay for teachers” with over 30 teachers benefiting in 2016, including 15 who are pursuing doctorate degree programmes.

The commissioner assured that the government would not relent in rewarding deserving teachers by way of promotion as demonstrated in the approval for promotion of 8,910 public secondary school teachers across the state consisting of 4,047 for the year 2015, and 4,863 for 2016.