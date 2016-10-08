Cleric Hails Buhari for Re-introducing History in Schools 

A cleric, His Grace, Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa, Chairman of CAN, South South zone and President of Niger Delta Bishops’ Forum who has been a strong advocate of teaching history in secondary schools and higher institutions, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbanjo for giving consideration to the call to reintroduce history into the school curriculum.

The Archbishop also commended Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu, Prof Wole Soyinka and other well-meaning Nigerians for adding their voices to his advocacy

Avwomakpa who just returned from Israel noted that Nigeria will overcome the current economic recession. He however noted that to revive the economy, the President should be prepared to call on Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora who have the expertise to come and revamp the economy.

“In the past, the money realised from sale of national assets in the name of privatisation only amounted to mortgaging our lives and the future of our children into few privileged individuals’ hands as the money realised from the privatisation process was squandered”, he said.

The cleric noted that the federal government has not engaged the real and private sectors enough. He also noted that Nigeria must diversify from oil to agriculture, steel production, develop tourism potential as well as focus on seafarers’ training so that Nigeria can become Africa’s hub for seafarers’ training.

That way, Nigeria like the Philippines, can become one of the largest suppliers of manpower to the international sea trade. This, the Archbishop noted, can fetch the country huge foreign exchange every year.

He added that such efforts will reduce the alarming unemployment rate in the country just as he called for prayers for the country and the leadership so that those in position of authority will take decisions that will draw foreign investments to Nigeria in a manner that can revamp the economy.