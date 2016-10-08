Buhari Charges Newly Commissioned Officers to be Patriotic

John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged newly commissioned officers in the military to be ready to die in defence of Nigeria.

He said this at the passing out parade (POP) of the 63rd Regular Course cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

He told the 128 newly commissioned officers that it was time to pay back what the country and their parents had invested in them.

Among the newly commissioned officers were the first set of 19 female regular combatant officers.

Buhari told them that they were joining the military at a time the country needed them most.

He said his administration inherited a badly managed insurgency in 2015, which the military under his watch has now degraded.

Buhari said although terrorism was a global challenge which needed multifaceted approach, the role of the military is paramount in combating it.

According to the President, Nigeria is currently facing the security challenges posed by kidnappers, cattle rustlers and Niger Delta militants, saying that the federal government was approaching the security threats in a number of ways, including the use of military might.