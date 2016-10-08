Bovi’s Movie Premiere  “It’s Her Day”

By Azuka Ogujiuba

He is one of Africa’s best when it comes to comedy. He is popularly known as Bovi-Man on fire. The producer, comedian, director and writer recently released his debut movie about a bride who wants a fairytale wedding, and the groom promises to give it to her, but bringing together two very different families will bring on the drama, laughter and tears. The movie is based on the worst love story ever told. It is a must-watch for every young man and woman who are planning to tie the knots.

Staring are: Shaffy Bello, Toni Tones, Gregory Ojefua, Najite Dede, Adunni Ade, Bovi, Amanda Ebeye, Thelma Ezeamaka, Ini Dima-Okojie, Omoni Oboli and more.

The movie was written by Bovi Ugboma, edited by Akin Alabi and directed by Aniedi Anwah.