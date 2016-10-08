Ariyiike Dimples: Beyonce, Serena Williams Inspired Me into Modeling By Fashion Brands

Ariyiike Dimples has become a major brand in showbiz. She has built her brand from movies, short films, modeling for big fashion brand, online promotions, podcasts and lots more. In this interview with Tosin Clegg, she talks about her works, new projects and podcasts

I am the third of four children

I’m a young actor, TV presenter, singer and content producer. I am the third of four children in a Christian household and the only girl. I hail from Kabba LGA in Kogi State though I’ve spent all my life in Lagos.

I started getting paid for my work in 2012

I started getting paid for my work in June 2012; well you know the thing about the media industry, people want to see you perform before they’ll believe you’ve got stuff to offer. Sufficient to say that the journey has got its good and bad times, but so far it has been rewarding and I am very grateful for how far I have come.

Acting came naturally…

I call myself an entry level actor, who started full time acting last year. I have also worked as assistant director with Niyi Towolawi and Roberts Peters. I starred in the movie “Diary of a Lagos Girl” where I played “Folake”; “Ogere the Movie”; “Entreat the Movie”; and “Sade” in “Fluke”.w I played “Shewa” in a TV series “After Dark”, and “Seyi” in the Webisode “#DLV Series”, which is an adaptation of the book “The Diary of a Lagos Virgin”. I also played “Valerie” in a short film “Val’s Gift”; “Mabel” in “Lower Berth” and “Judith” in “Distraction.”

All but “Diary of a Lagos Girl” and “Entreat the Movie” are at the post production stage.

About modeling…

I pretty much got dragged into it by fashion brands that wanted me to model for them and it just snowballed from there.

I started out modeling for Agatha Moreno and Billie Joella. I’m presently the face of Marco Martinez women clothing line which is a clothing company known for designing Urban Apparels for the young at heart both male and female and Patrick Ayanski Fabrics

I have also worked with SAS Textiles, Yetroselane, Michi Gabbi concepts, which is a bridal store, and many more.

I am very new to podcasts…

But I love it, I love having a platform to share my views and the views of opinion leaders. My podcast, which is on MIDAS Radio (a podcast network), is called #GirltalkwithAriyiike. It is a platform where girls, ladies, women talk about everything that affects us….work, family, relationship, health, lifestyle, nutrition, marriage, career….Everything! We also share our life experiences, air our opinions on different subject matter or life situations and show support to one another.

Dorc Media is my pet project…

Dorc Media is my pet project. That’s the platform from which I want to launch all the things I want to involve myself in. I also want to use it to help others establish their careers; I strongly believe the world will be a better place if young talents have the opportunity or a platform that would encourage them. Dorc Media is a content creation and production company; we also do brand and event promotions and manage social media accounts for reputable brands and organisations

I schooled in Lagos all my life…

And that’s right from Nursery all the way to university. My O’level was done in Starfield College and I graduated from Lagos State University with a BA in Mass Communications.

I draw inspiration from a lot of people across all spectrums…

For example, someone like Serena Williams inspires me because of her dedication and my girl, Beyonce, has the most amazing work ethic. If I had to mention just one person, though, I would have to say my father. No matter how bad things are, he is always thankful and prayerful. He would also split his last kobo with someone in need, if he could.

Actors I would love to work with…

Veteran actor, Olu Jacobs; and the great bundle of talents, Ireti Doyle. Leonardo Dicaprio, a famous and leading actor who is famous internationally for his role in Titanic movie, and American actress and singer, Taraji P Henson.

My willingness to learn…

What sets me apart from other people is my willingness to learn. I am like a sponge when it comes to knowledge. I can also adapt to situations very well.

Growing up, the only thing I wanted to be was a singer…

I wanted to be Beyonce so bad it was ridiculous.

The journey as just begun…

Don’t get me wrong, although I am grateful for where I am right now, but I have set my goals so high that I know I still have a long way to go.