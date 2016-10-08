2017 Porsche Macan Recalled to Address Oversteer Issue

By Bennett Oghifo

Approximately 240 Porsche Macan vehicles are being recalled to address a possible oversteer issue.

The affected units are all from the 2017 model year and include the Macan, Macan S, Macan GTS and Macan Turbo models. According to the recall notice, the anti-roll bar connecting links may move out of position, allowing the vehicle to oversteer in certain driving conditions.

The condition could lead to a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

To address the issue, Porsche dealers will inspect and replace affected front anti-roll bar links for free.

The issue was first discovered last month when a batch of connecting links arrived from a supplier and did not meet Porsche’s specifications.

Following a technical investigation, the German automaker confirmed a potential safety threat which prompted the recall campaign. Porsche is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect.

“This can cause rattling noises and can subsequently cause the anti-roll bar to stop functioning during extreme driving maneuvers,” Porsche warned. “If this happens, the sporty handling as designed into the Macan may be impaired, resulting in oversteering of the vehicle.”