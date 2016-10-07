Myshayo.Com Launches First Nigeria’s Online Liquor Store

MyShayo.com, a website where exceptional customer service meets extensive selection, will officially launch its website and mobile app on Saturday, October 8, at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Thanks to the e-commerce revolution, MyShayo.com, Nigeria’s leading online liquor store is offering a comprehensive range of alcoholic beverages: wines, champagne, whiskey, cognac, vodka, brandy, rum, gin, liqueur and more, offering more than 600 different spirits in every style and price range.

MyShayo.com strives to enhance liquor-shopping experiences by offering a vast selection of authentic liquor online from around the world sourced directly from manufacturers/franchise dealers and offering consumers much more variety than they’ll find at any local store.

Drinks are retailed only in cartons and prices on the website are indicative of carton orders. Orders are generally delivered within 12-48hours. MyShayo.com also offers customised gift deliveries to any state in Nigeria.

“When purchasing from MyShayo.com, you are guaranteed price points comparable to wholesale dealer prices which make our products/supplies more accessible to a broader market, not mention that we guarantee 100 per cent authenticity with every product we retail,” said the Chief Executive Officer, MyShayo.com, Mr. Kola Ajayi.

Myshayo.com is looking to cater to events, weddings, restaurants & bars, hotels, clubs and anyone who wants to order alcohol with assurance of its authenticity, convenience and price point.