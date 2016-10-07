FAAN Expands Enugu Cargo Operations as NAHCO Gets Recertification

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called on airline operators, service providers and the business community to take advantage of the new business opportunity provided by the commencement of international cargo operations at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Saleh Dunoma made the call in a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the agency, Yakubu Dati following the commencement of weekly cargo flights by Ethiopian Airlines to the airport.

Dunoma explained that the export window provides opportunities for start-ups and cargo related businesses especially in perishable and non -perishable produce.

“This will enable our people participate in the export market, earn foreign exchange and contribute to the GDP of the country,” Dunoma said.

He further pledged that FAAN has put in place, processes and procedures to sustain its commitment to safety, security and passenger comfort.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC (nahco aviance) has been recertified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which issued it with fresh IATA Safety audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) Certificate.

The company said the re-certification which runs till June 12, 2018 replaces the one, which expires June this yea, noting that NAHCO had always had the certification, getting re-certified by IATA at the expiration of the previous one.

“IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations Program (SAGO) is a highly sought – for certification by ground handlers. The current certification clears NAHCO in major operational disciplines including Organisation and Management (ORM); Load Control (LOD); Passenger and Baggage Handling (PAB); Aircraft Handling and Loading (HDL); Aircraft Ground Movement (AGM) and Cargo and Mail Handling (CGM).

“The company got different certifications for its Lagos and Abuja operations.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Yahaya Hassan said: “We are glad we‘ve achieved this again. Our excellent processes and procedures endear us to world leaders in Aviation,” the company said in a statement.

According to the senior official of the company, Yahaya Hassan, who led the process of re-certification, NAHCO’s Kano operation is next in line for ISAGO certification.

“NAHCO will always do the right thing, the right way and will get the right results. That is the bedrock of our success,” Yahaya said.

ISAGO is an audit program for ground handling companies serving airlines at airports. The audit is built around a set of harmonised, globally recognised standards.