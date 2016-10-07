ECOWAS Parliament: Insecurity to Top Agenda in 2017 Extraordinary Session

As Nigeria makes case for proper implementation of trade liberalisation

Alex Enumah in Abuja

When delegates of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament reconvene in January 2017, one major item that would top the agenda of the legislators is the issue of security challenges, which are prevalent in almost all member-states.

The challenge has the capability of hindering both the economic development and full integration of the community.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has expressed interest to push for a proper implementation of the Economic Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) with the aim of discouraging alleged sharp practices of some member-states.

President of the ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cissé Lo, disclosed these to newsmen on Thursday night at the end of the parliament’s Second Ordinary Session in Abuja.

According to him, the parliament has played its role in making recommendations to address security challenges that plague the sub-region.

“We have decided to meet in January to brainstorm on security issues in our communities and find out what agenda to put in place to ring the bell harder in the ears of our executives and Heads of State. We can take our recommendations to the Heads of State and Government for everyone to participate in the realities of our region”, he said.