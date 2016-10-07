Debut of A Conscious Life

Mary Ekah

A Conscious Life, a book written by Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji, was recently launched in Lagos. The book, is basically an encouraging lifestyle and success guidebook that is designed to help individuals better focus daily on their purposes and plans in life, living a life more consciously tuned to what it takes to grow as a person either in business or in personal relationships.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony of the book, the author, Funmi Oyetunji, said she started writing the book five years ago, having wondered for some time why there was no syllabus in any curriculum to help throw some light on how to intentionally navigate a fulfilling or satisfying life.

“No subject in school is titled ‘Life Instructions’, we mostly swing it, taking our chances with little warning about signposts or pitfalls. I also found that some of my own generation increasingly felt concern that the direction and guidance we received from our parents appear not to be getting passed on to later generations. Mostly, my motivation to write therefore came from a need to pass on the wisdom from my antecedents, the lessons I have learnt while navigating my own life and my observation of other lives.”

Apart from Oyetunji’s personal experience and observation, she also employed some research to ensure that worldwide empirical data actually support the ethnic wisdoms that were passed to her mostly through her grandmothers. The author explained that what the book therefore seeks to do is point out the signposts in the different seasons and critical aspects of life; to challenge one to consider and articulate ahead what finishing well means. She explained further that her book, “A Conscious Life”, is a clarion call and encouragement to start taking actions towards our goals as early as possible.

Reviewing the book during the launch, Chairman, THISDAY Editorial Board, Mr. Segun Adeniyi; said, ‘A Conscious Life’ offers simple guides to help readers who seek contentment in life, adding, “For those who have ever wondered how other people succeeded where they failed, this book captures the key principles on how we can get the best out of life. If you are tired of living the way you are currently living, this book will give you new ideas that you have been longing for.”

Guest speaker and former Chairman of Punch Newspapers Limited, Chief Ajibola Ogunsola who wrote the forward to the book, commended the author for a thorough job, noting that the writer’s effort surpassed his expectation.

Chief Olu Akinkungbe on the other hand expressed joy that Oyetunji’s book would equally help young people to take informed decisions especially on wealth creation. He praised the author’s style of writing. “It is elegant. She captured me with the very first paragraph of her beautiful book and she managed to sustain my interest to the very end”, he noted.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was the special guest, said the book was important for national development. According to him, the implication of Oyetunji’s stance is that leaders, both in politics and the corporate world, must always think through policies to achieve real growth. He described Oyetunji as someone who is always looking for a better way of doing things. “I have watched her at a close range. I watched her work as a banker and also her real estate business. She is a person always willing to stand with friends whether at a good or bad times”, the Emir said.