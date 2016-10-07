BUK Lecturer, 2 Others Kidnapped

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A lecturer with Bayero University Kano has been kidnapped.

An official told THISDAY on Friday under anonymity that the kidnapped lecturer, Saminu Aliyu Kiri, of faculty of computer science was kidnapped on his way back from SIWES supervision.

He added that the affected lecturer was returning from an official assignment in Shaki in Oyo state when he was kidnapped along with two other persons who were not the university members of staff.

THISDAY correspondent in Kano reports that details of his whereabouts are unknown and the kidnappers are yet to make any demands, according to sources.

It was also learnt that students of the university were shocked when they heard about the kidnapped of their lecturer.