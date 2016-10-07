Adamawa Govt Provides N5m for Kano Kidney Patient’s Treatment

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Adamawa State Government on Friday ordered the release of N4 million to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) for the treatment of Isa Hamman whose kidney was recklessly removed by a surgeon in Yola.

The state government said this when the officials visited the hospital to ascertain the level of the treatment of state kidney patient.

Leading the delegation to the hospital, the Permanent Secretary of the state ministry of health, Dr. Garba Ahmed, said the Adamawa state governor, Mohammed Jibril Bindow, had directed the ministry to pay the money into the account of the hospital for the treatment of the patient pending when the kidney transplant will commence.

He said the state government had also given N1 million to the relations of the patient who are currently staying with him in the hospital.