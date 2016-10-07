15 Die, 6 Rescued in Boat Mishaps in Niger State

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Not less than 15 people have lost their lives in two boat mishaps that occurred in Kontagora and Borgu local government areas of Niger state.

ThisDay learnt from sources close to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, that the incident in Kontagora local government area claimed 13 lives while the one in Borgu local government area caused two casualties.

It was gathered that the Kontagora accident occurred when some traders were travelling across the Kontagora river, a tributary of River Niger, when the incident occurred.

Eighteen people, mostly women and children, were said to have been on their way to the farm to harvest groundnuts when the sad incident occurred.

Thirteen of the travelers, according to the NSEMA source, died while six others were rescued by local divers.