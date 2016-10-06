NSA Salutes Enugu Rangers on NPFL Title

Unmissable Incentives Limited – organisers of the Nigerian Sports Award has congratulates Enugu Rangers International Football Club for winning the 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

In congratulating the Club, popularly called the ‘Flying Antelopes’, which thrashed El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri 4-0 during the final match of the season played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, broking a 32-year jinx to win the League Trophy, since they last won it in 1984, the Executive Director, Unmissable Incentives Limited, Mr. Kayode Idowu hailed their perseverance and doggedness throughout the matches leading up to this remarkable victory.

The newly crowned champion finished the league with 63 points, three points ahead of second-placed Rivers United who defeated Akwa United 2-1 in Uyo, winning its 7th League Trophy.

Idowu further commended the players, coaches and management of the team for its hard work and tenacity which has seen it rise once again to the pinnacle of the country’s domestic league competition, adding that the team should make football loving Nigerians happy by going all out to win the next edition of CAF African Champions League.

“We call on the management of Enugu Rangers International to start serious preparation in earnest for the CAF Champions League in order to perform brilliantly during the continental championship,” Idowu Said.

Idowu also commended the League Management Company (LMC) for its focused organization of the league, urging them to keep the flag flying. “We wish to congratulate the LMC on the successful completion of the 2015/2016 league season, we look forward to a more competitive 2016/2017 season as the LMC gradually moves to restore the glory of the Nigeria Professional Football League,” he said.

Idowu afterwards used the medium to urge sports lovers to nominate the team and other teams of their choice into the ‘Team of the Year’ Category for this year’s edition of the Nigerian Sports Award. “The just concluded Nigerian Professional Football League has provided us all with a platform through which we can evaluate the performances of all the participating clubs and nominate them into the ‘Team of the Year’ Category for the upcoming Nigerian Sports Award. They can visit the official website of the award (www.nigeriansportsaward.com) or go through other social media platforms to nominate their sports personalities in the different categories” he said.