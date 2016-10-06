Iwobi Scores Brace as Fans Mob Eagles

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, wednesday scored two goals as the Super Eagles defeated Plateau United 3-0 in a friendly match played on a rain- soaked National Stadium, Abuja.

The teenage sensation scored his two goals on the second half after Anderson Esiti had opened the floodgates in the first half.

The match against Plateau, a top Nigerian Premier League side, was put together to allow the Eagles gel ahead of their World Cup 2018 qualifier against Zambia in Ndola this weekend.

The support for the team was overwhelming as fans were undeterred in spite of the heavy down pour.

Security lapses on the part of the police men at the stadium resulted in the players being mobbed by fans which infiltrated the pitch at the end of the training.

The fans took selfies with some of the players, particularly Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo, while Iwobi was shielded from the baying mob to the changing room, darkened by lack of electricity supply to the stadium.