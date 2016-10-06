Cameroun Legend, Song Heads to France for Treatment

Former Cameroon international Rigobert Song has been flown from Cameroon to France for further treatment after coming out of a two-day coma.

The 40-year-old was admitted to Yaounde Central Hospital on Sunday after falling unconscious.

On Tuesday he waved to fans outside the Yaounde Emergency Centre as he was taken away to the airport.

Yaounde Emergency Centre director Dr. Louis Joss Bitang A Mafok said Song had suffered a “cerebral hemorrhage”.

Song’s relative, Alexandre, has expressed gratitude to Cameroonians for their good wishes.

“At this moment my family is living difficult times. We are touched by the love and support of Cameroonians and elsewhere,” he said.

“Song has departed to Pitie Salpetriere hospital in Paris, where he will continue treatment. I am grateful to the Head of State for instructing the government to take the necessary measures to ensure that Song recovers.

“We hail the professionalism of medical doctors in Cameroon and we continue to pray for a safe trip for Rigobert Song and that he should recover very fast.”

On Tuesday, Dr. Mafok confirmed Song had “come out of his coma and the oxygen has been disconnected”, adding “his high blood pressure has returned to normal and the cerebral haemorrhage has been controlled”.

Song played 137 times for his country and had spells with English clubs Liverpool and West Ham.

He has been working as a coach for Cameroon’s football federation following his departure as Chad coach.

Former Cameroon team-mate Samuel Eto’o tweeted in French: “I wish you courage and a speedy recovery big brother.”

Ex-Liverpool players Jamie Carragher, Stan Collymore and Robbie Fowler have also sent messages of support, while the Anfield club tweeted: “Our thoughts are with Rigobert Song and his family at this time.”