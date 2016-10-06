BUA Group Appoints Yaro Managing Director of Sugar Refinery

Ugo Aliogo

BUA Group, owners of one of the largest sugar refineries in Nigeria has appointed Ibrahim Yaro as the new Managing Director for BUA Sugar Refinery, Lagos.

Until his appointment, Yaro was the Director of Sales at BUA Sugar, Flour and Pasta businesses. With this appointment, he will oversee the daily management of BUA Sugar as well as drive the next growth phase of the business. BUA Sugar is currently the only sugar producer in Nigeria with refineries in Lagos and Port Harcourt with a combined production capacity of 1.44million metric tonnes annually.

Yaro, who is a consummate professional, has over 20 years experience in sales, marketing and business development spreading across the financial and real sectors. Yaro who is an alumnus of Bayero University, Kano State has attended several professional and management courses in Nigeria, United Kingdom, United States of America and the United Arab Emirates.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (ICA Nigeria), Member Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Member Chartered Institute of Management of Nigeria (CIMN), a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and also holds an MBA from Bayero University, Kano.

The group also restated its desire to promote the Backward Integrated Policy (BIP) of the Nigerian Sugar MasterPlan with its increased investments in the 20,000ha Lafiagi Sugar and 50,000ha Bassa Sugar plantations.

Speaking to industry stakeholders recently, the Group Executive Director BUA Group Kabiru Rabiu, said the group would invest over $300 million in Lafiagi Sugar company to cover the plantation, sugar mill, its refinery, the ethanol and power plant as well as the complete agricultural aspects of the project.

He also added that upon full completion, the Lafiagi sugar mill with refinery will have capacity to crush about 7,000 tons of cane per day and produce over 140,000 tons of pure refined white sugar, about 25 million litres of ethanol, generate 35 megawatts of electricity as well as generate employment opportunities for over 10,000 people.