Ajimobi Organises Health Walk in Ibadan, Charges Citizens on Cancer Control

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has charged the citizens of Oyo State to pay attention to their health status and give their wellbeing a priority by having constant medical check-up at regular intervals as prescribed by health practitioners.

This charge was made today during the walk to create awareness on cancer organised by the Access to Basic (medical) Care Foundation to commemorate the third year anniversary of the foundation held in Ibadan.

After the walk from the ABC Clinic at Ibadan South East Local Government, Aleshinloye to the Recreation Club, Mrs. Ajimobi, said the epidemic of cancer is a reality which people should not live in its denial or feign ignorance of its existence, and the best way to avert the consistent and continued pattern of it claiming lives is early detection through check-up such as the mammogram, sonogram, pap smear.

Furthermore, the wife of the Governor lamented the death that occurs as a result of the cancer scourge and stated that although, all will die, some deaths can be averted by paying closer attention to one’s health status as early detection increases the chances of survival and preserve many more lives.

She also seized the opportunity to urge individuals to be conscious of time as a moment lost can never be regained. She also affirms that time and tide waits for no man therefore people should take appointments seriously and work within the time frame given them.

Earlier, Dr. Tobi Lawrence who said early detection is key in solving or attacking cancer explained that cancer is a cankerworm that affects both men and women and could be manifest in the brain, breast, prostrate, cervix, skin and all.

He charged all not to take any unhealthy feeling insignificant but make sure we get adequate diagnosis and get adequate care, as many people trivialise the condition and generalise all medical conditions to be malaria and seek self medication.

According to him, to attain optimum health, check up must be done at regular intervals based on an individual’s age.

The Chief Operating Officer of the foundation, Mrs. Dolapo Oyedipe in her vote of thanks charged the general public to exploit the opportunity of the free medical checkup the foundation which she said has seen it attend to over 35,000 people at no cost.