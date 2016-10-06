Again, Court Adjourns EFCC’s Case against Goje to November

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A Gombe Federal High Court sitting in Jos on wednesday adjourned yet again the five-year old case against former Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Danjuma Goje, by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to November 22, 2016 for continuation of hearing.

Goje is standing trial along four others on five charges relating to financial dealings, including the contract on food supply to the state government house during his reigns as well as loan facilities taken from Access and Union banks.

The proceedings got stuck when the EFCC prosecution counsel, Mr Wahab Shittu, was interrogating his prosecution witness (PW8), Dr. Sani Gyauro.

The witness was testifying on the financial regulations and due processes followed in award and supply of food contracts as it applied to state governments, when Shittu told the court of his predicament on laying hands on the documents to present before it in evidence.

He then applied to the presiding judge, Justice Babatunde Quadri, for adjournment to enable him get the financial regulations and due process documents which the witness talked about.

“My Lord, in view of the relevancy of the financial regulations and due process documents regarding the subject matter of food procurement, I wish to apply to the court to adjourn this case and give us four to five days.

“I wish to tender the relevant documents about the manner contracts for the procurement of food for the government during Goje’s time was flaunted,” he said.

Shittu said, “I have about 16 witnesses to testify in this case; the problem is logistics or difficulties in bringing the witnesses, but if I could have the four or five days, I will take all of them and then close my case.”

Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), the Defence Counsel, did not object to the application but said four days would be okay and not five days.

“As regards to logistics, we are also victims; I am not objecting to the application for an adjournment but we hope that we shall be served with all the documents to be tendered on time so as not to put us in a tight corner, which might affect our proceedings, ’’ Akintola pleaded.

After listening to the submissions of the two counsels, the Judge agreed on the four days and adjourned the case to November 22 to 25 for continuation of hearing on the case.