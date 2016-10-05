Violent Clash Averted In Okere-Urhobo Community in Warri

*Elders call for State Govt intervention

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A violent clash was averted on Wednesday in Okere-Urhobo kingdom in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State as angry youths protested against alleged high-handedness of the leadership of the land committee headed by one Mr. Gideon Okumagba.

The land committee, it was gathered, was the creation of the Board of Trustees (Bot) of the community which the youths saw as a duplication of the functions of the management committee set up by the kingdom.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the BOT of the community stopped collections of development fund by the management committee, comprising youths, for the development of the kingdom.

It was however gathered that the youths later found out that the land committee was illegally collecting the development fund which was ordinarily supposed to accrue to the management committee and they became angry, thereby creating tension in the kingdom.

Community sources disclosed that the situation came to a head on Tuesday when the leadership of the land committee influenced the arrest of four youth leaders by the police alleging that they were kidnappers because of the misunderstanding in the kingdom.