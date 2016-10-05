Teachers Want Retirement Age Extended to 70 Years

BY Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Federal Government has been called upon to extend the retirement age of teachers to 70 years as it was done for professors in the nation’s universities.

The Kwara state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Musa Abubakar, made the appeal in Ilorin on Wednesday while addressing teachers during this year’s World Teachers Day held at Teachers House, Ilorin.

According to him,”The demand became imperative in view of the fact that teachers suffer the same fate all over the world. Justice demands that teachers should be bound by common destiny.

“The extension of the retirement age of professors in the tertiary institutions to 70 years should be extended to teachers who constitute the foundation of education i.e primary and secondary education.

‎”It is obvious that the vacuum created by the retired teachers in the state in recent times will be difficult to fill within the next decade.”.