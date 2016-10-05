Tambuwal: Sokoto to Expand Scope of Emergency in Education

Sokoto government has said it will expand the scope of the state of emergency it declared in education with a view to fast-tracking expert recommendations made on how to revive the sector.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, will chair the expanded committee to be set up, and will advise government on modalities to be adopted to achieve set targets.

Speaking after a meeting with former US Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, and author of the recently launched biography of President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor John N. Paden, Tambuwal said successes recorded in the educational sector need to be consolidated and built upon. This was contained in a statement issued by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, in Sokoto,Wednesday.

“The state of emergency declared in the sector has enabled us to approach problems in that area holistically. We have identified what needs to be done and we are putting measures in place to address the challenges in the short, medium and long term.