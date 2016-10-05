Recession Having Negative Effect on Teachers – Niger State NUT

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Nigeria Union of Teachers on Wednesday declared that the economic recession in the country is now having negative effects on the welfare and performance of teachers in Niger state.

The state chairman of the NUT, Comrade Ibrahim Umar, said on the occasion of this year’s World Teachers Day in Minna that the recession was also negatively affecting the smooth running of the school system and the entire education sector.

“It is evident that teachers at both primary and post-primary schools in the state are owed salaries for months and in some cases they are paid randomly and on percentage.