HotSports, NFF Unveil Oshoala as Face of Women Fed. Cup

African Female Player of the Year (2014), Asisat Lamina Oshoala has been unveiled as the ‘Face of 2016 Women Federation Cup’ in a colourful ceremony held in Lagos.

The event, which was co-powered by HotSports – a subsidiary of HS Media Group and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was well attended by high dignitaries from both the NFF and the Lagos State government.

Chairman/CEO HS Media Group, Mr. Taye Ige, in kick-starting the event, said they were gingered into action to save the Women Federation Cup from its dwindled perception, which as a result, has made it unattractive to corporate organisations in Nigeria.

He said HS Media Group’s effort was meant to compliment the resolve of the Organising Committee of the Federation Cup, headed by 1st Vice-president of NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, to reposition and bring back the glory days of the tournament.

“Our choice of Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons ace and Arsenal Ladies forward who herself is a product of this competition, as the ‘Face of 2016 Women Federation Cup,’ is hinged on our firm belief that, as the most outstanding female footballer in the Continent of Africa today, she represents a role model for millions of our young girls (and boys) aspiring to make names for themselves in football.

“This giant step will, no doubt, open a floodgate of leveraging opportunities for stakeholders at various levels such that the tournament will become the brand and bride of choice for corporate bodies in the future,” he said.

In response, Akinwunmi said Lagos State remains the home of Nigerian Federation Cup and they intend to leverage on the rising profile of Oshoala to inspire the younger players all over the federation.

He said it may be too late to achieve much in that regard this year, but from next year, there will be a tremendous transformation in the tournament and that would be a promise.

Present at the event also were SA, Sports/Chairman, Lagos State Sports Council, Deji Tinubu; DG, Lagos State Sports Council, Adewunmi Ogunsanya and Vice Chairman LSFA/NRA President, Tade Azeez.