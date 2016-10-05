Hilton Signs Agreement on 350-room Hotel at Lagos Airport

Bennett Oghifo

Hilton Worldwide has announced the signing of a management agreement with a Nigerian firm, Quality Inspection & Testing Services Limited (QUITS), to open a 350-guestroom and suite hotel at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Nigeria.

The agreement, which was signed at AHIF 2016 in Rwanda, is set to open in 2023 and joins Hilton’s growing African portfolio of more than 80 properties trading or in the development pipeline, which will see Hilton more than double its presence across Africa in the next three to five years, said the hotel group in a statement yesterday.

“With a population of more than 16 million, Lagos is the seventh-fastest growing city in the world and the second largest in Africa, with much of the nation’s wealth and economic activities concentrated here,” said Patrick Fitzgibbon, Senior Vice-President, Development, EMEA, Hilton Worldwide.

“Strong growth is forecast for both domestic and international travellers using Murtala Muhammed International Airport, so this exemplary new hotel will be well placed to meet traveller’s needs, offering an unparalleled level of design, comfort and service,” he added.

The hotel will be situated within close proximity to Ikeja, the capital of Lagos State, as well as the passenger terminals at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, which services travellers flying to hundreds of destinations around the world.

Mr. Sam Iwuajoku, Chairman and CEO of QUITS, said: “The signing of the agreement to open Hilton Lagos Airport is testament to a period of exciting growth and development for Lagos.

“Our plans to build an exceptional hotel at the international airport will revolutionise the traveller experience and also offer a state-of-the-art choice for conferences, meetings and events.

“We look forward to a very successful collaboration with Hilton Worldwide on this outstanding development.”

Hilton Lagos Airport will comprise 350 guestrooms, of which 72 are suites, an executive floor and multiple food and beverage outlets, including a restaurant serving international cuisine; a specialty restaurant; a fashionable rooftop cocktail bar; and a hip night club.

An elevated pool deck, with lavish gardens and a striking horizon pool overhanging the side of the property will provide breathtaking views of the surroundings and a unique leisure experience for the airport property. The hotel will also feature a spa and fitness centre.

According to the statement, business travellers and event planners will benefit from a wide choice of professional facilities across the 2,600sqm event space, including a 1,350sqm ballroom and 500sqm junior ballroom.

“Hilton Lagos Airport will further solidify our presence in Nigeria and be a great asset to our Hilton Hotels and Resorts properties trading or under development in Africa,” said Jim Holthouser, Executive Vice-President, Global Brands, Hilton.

“We have great confidence in this growing market and are proud to be pioneering exemplary guest experiences across the continent with our range of Hilton brands.”

Hilton is set to more than double its presence in Africa in the next three to five years to more than 80 hotels and is focused on further development prospects across the continent, entering new countries while also growing in areas with an existing Hilton presence.

This signing is in addition to the recent signing of Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, also with QUITS, with an additional 76 guest rooms to be added, bringing the room count up to 130 keys.

These properties represent the two most recent hotels signed at Lagos Airport at the same time. The Curio Hotel, due to open in 2017, will be the first within the airport environment giving guests and airline passengers alike unrivalled ease of access to the airport’s facilities.